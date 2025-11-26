Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35S multirole fighter jets have pushed American F-16s and French-made Mirages to lower altitudes, compelling NATO aircraft to operate at minimal heights behind frontlines in the special military operation in Ukraine, state tech corporation Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov told TASS.

"The Su-35S has driven enemy aircraft low, forcing them to fly at minimal altitudes and in rear areas. Meanwhile, the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers. That is why enemy aircraft cannot approach the frontlines to launch air-to-air missiles. This includes American F-16s and French-made Mirages," the Rostec chief executive said.

In the special military operation zone, Su-35S fighters also "effectively engage enemy surface-to-air missile systems," he stressed.

"The Su-35S performs miracles in skilled hands. Importantly, Russian pilots rate highly the aircraft’s capabilities," Chemezov added.