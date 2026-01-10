MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Finnish government is secretly considering the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the country, Armando Mema, a member of Finland’s national-conservative Freedom Alliance party, told TASS.

He noted that relations between Russia and Finland are currently "at the lowest possible in history."

"The relations will not improve anytime soon, until next parliamentary elections, where something might change but probably not much," Mema said. "I don’t think there is any possibility that relations will be able to turn back at the pre-war level, at least with the current mindset and media propaganda. Finland is becoming more and more an existential threat to Russia, where discussion about hosting nuclear weapons is secretly being considered by the current leadership. President [Alexander] Stubb sometime ago said that Finland might host nuclear weapons, since it is now a full member of NATO," the politician added.

According to him, some people in Finland feel like the country is at war with Russia. "Since Finland joined NATO as a member, the relations started to deteriorate with hateful rhetoric against Russia, mainly pushed by those who had interest to divide the two countries, and ultimately use Finland as a tool against Russia to weaken it economically and confine it ever more," Mema noted. "Sanctions and anti-Russia sentiment have never been so high in history. It is fascinating how majority of people are victim of the Warmonger propaganda, when well-educated Finns didn’t fall for this narrative of hate against Russia, but continue to maintain a historical neutral view of what is happening in the international arena and judge historical events with fairness and criticism," the politician added.

Mema stressed that ruling elites in Finland can do little to reverse "foolish and dangerous policies against neighbor Russia." "Finland continues to participate actively in the conflict in Ukraine, providing military support and promoting a very dangerous path at the European level as well, in the coalition of the willing, with President Stubb pushing for policies that go against Russia but that also end up hurting Finland and its people, ultimately," he concluded.