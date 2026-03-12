Iran threatens Israel with imminent destruction

DOHA, March 12. /TASS/. The Iranian army has asserted that the destruction of Israel is near.

"Undoubtedly, the destruction of the Zionist regime and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the territory of Palestine, in which all religions and denominations will be represented, is near," the army said in a statement issued on the occasion of International Quds Day, as quoted by the Fars agency.

Quds Day (the Arabic name for the city of Jerusalem, meaning "holy city") was established in 1979 on the initiative of Iran as a sign of support for the Palestinians' struggle for their rights. It is celebrated annually on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.