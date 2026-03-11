G7 leaders not to lift sanctions against Russia despite issues with oil supplies — Marcon

PARIS, March 11. /TASS/. Leaders of G7 countries have agreed to keep in place sanctions against Russia despite problems with supplies of oil products and other goods over the conflict in the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"We have also officially stated within the G7 that this situation does not in any way justify the removal of sanctions against Russia, that this situation should not weaken our attention to supporting Ukraine and our clear position regarding sanctions against Russia," he told a press conference following an online meeting of G7 leaders.

The president admitted though that due to the actual suspension of the movement of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz following the US and Israeli attack on Iran there were problems with supplies of both oil products and fertilizers, which could hit agriculture. G7 states are working to mitigate the negative impact of the conflict on global markets, he noted, adding that G7 leaders intend to negotiate with several countries to avoid "any restrictive measures on exports." Some countries have taken measures, which have "somewhat hindered global trade or sent wrong signals," Macron said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would lift some of its sanctions against other countries’ oil sectors and might not reinstate them. Meanwhile, Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has said that Moscow and Washington are discussing the possible easing of sanctions against Russian oil.