US fails to 'decapitate' Iran with Khamenei’s assassination — NYT

NEW YORK, March 11. /TASS/. American military experts and officials acknowledge that the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has not undermined Iran’s military capability, The New York Times (NYT) reports.

According to experts interviewed by the publication, Iran is not acting like a "decapitated" state.

The so-called decapitation strategy is a method used by the US and Israel to neutralize an adversary by eliminating the ruling elite.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain ayatollah, as the country's new Supreme Leader.