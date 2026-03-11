US allies in Middle East point to missile interceptor shortages — TV

WASHINGTON, March 11. /TASS/. The US administration is aware that its allies in the Middle East are running short on missile interceptors, CBS News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the Gulf countries have said they are being forced to choose which objects to blow up.

Washington plans to create a task force to provide new supplies to the Middle East nations, but the sources say it’s not happening as quickly as they need.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said in an interview with CBS News that the US was "very prepared" and planned to help its Middle East allies restock. "Our projections of munitions are well beyond what we would need," he noted.

Meanwhile, The American Conservative wrote that US "interceptor stocks have been run down at an unprecedented rate.".