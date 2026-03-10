BRICS Thailand-Russia Business Forum to be held in Bangkok on March 20 — organizers

BANGKOK, March 10. /TASS/. The BRICS Thailand-Russia Business Forum will be held in Bangkok on March 20 with the aim of strengthening economic cooperation between Thailand and the BRICS countries, Dr. Meechai Thaocharean, Representative of the International Alliance of Strategic Projects BRICS in Thailand, told TASS.

"The BRICS Forum Thailand 2026 is an international event that aims to promote economic cooperation, investment, and business partnerships between Thailand and countries connected to the BRICS network. The forum will bring together government representatives, business leaders, investors, and international partners. Speakers will include representatives from the BRICS International Alliance, Thai government officials, and leaders from the private sector. Participants will also include organizations such as Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and representatives from major companies including CP Group," he said.

Thaocharean noted that Thailand sees potential opportunities in engaging more closely with BRICS countries, especially in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure development, and technology cooperation.

"As the global economy becomes more interconnected, Thailand is interested in expanding partnerships with emerging economies. Cooperation with BRICS countries could help open new markets, increase investment opportunities, and strengthen economic collaboration," he noted.

"Thailand values constructive and mutually beneficial economic relations with Russia and sees potential for continued development in the future. There is still strong potential to expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture, technology, logistics, and tourism. As economic cooperation grows, both countries may find new opportunities for investment and business partnerships," Thaocharean said.

At the BRICS business forum Russia will be represented by Larisa Zelentsova, President of the BRICS International Alliance of Strategic Projects.