Putin-Trump phone talk centered around Iran, Ukraine — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, was centered around Iran and the Ukrainian peace process, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Naturally, the emphasis was placed on the situation around the conflict with Iran and on the ongoing trilateral talks on Ukrainian settlement, in which US representatives are taking part," he said.

"President Trump has again expressed his interest in having the conflict in Ukraine resolved by reaching a ceasefire and reaching long-term settlement as quickly as possible," the presidential aide continued. "We, on our part, gave a positive assessment to mediation efforts undertaken by Donald Trump personally, and by his team."

"The Russian president outlined a number of ideas aimed at resolving the conflict as quickly as possible through political and diplomatic methods, including with regard to his recent contacts with Gulf leaders, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and a number of other leaders," the Kremlin aide said.