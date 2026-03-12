US won't dare launch ground war against Iran — envoy

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. A US ground operation into Iran will fail, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said at a news conference ahead of Al Quds Day.

"The Americans won’t be able to occupy Iranian territory, including Kharg Island," Jalali noted. "[US President Donald] Trump is talking about that and making threats to bring oil prices down," he added.

The Iranian diplomat believes that the United States "will hardly dare launch a ground operation in Iran." "They originally planned to use the military of the Islamic State (the former name of a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS)," he shared. "Let them try. Our army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and our security forces are ready to hit back," he warned.

While the United States and Israel have armies equipped with the latest weapons, they wrongly view Iran as a weak adversary, Jalali continued. "They are confronted by a consolidated Iranian nation that supports its state with all its might. And the aggressor will be met with a powerful response," he emphasized.