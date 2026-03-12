US may begin escorting ships in Strait of Hormuz by end of March — energy secretary

NEW YORK, March 12. /TASS/. American warships may begin escorting commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz by the end of this month, said US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

"I think this is quite likely the case. I’ll be over at the Pentagon later today – that is what the military is working on," he said in an interview with CNBC.

On March 2, Major General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite army units) Ebrahim Jabari warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil exports pass, will be closed to ships due to the military operation of Israel and the United States against the Islamic republic.

On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the strait was not closed, but ships and tankers were not crossing it for fear of attacks from both sides.