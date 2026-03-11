{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian presidential envoy thanks US side for productive meeting in Florida

The US was represented by presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and White House Senior Advisor Josh Gruenbaum
Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev Sergey Karpukhin/TASS
Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev
© Sergey Karpukhin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has thanked US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and White House Senior Advisor Josh Gruenbaum for a productive meeting in Florida.

"Thank you, Steve, Jared, and Josh, for a productive meeting," he wrote on his X page.

Earlier, a source close to the talks told TASS that Dmitriev was holding talks with US President Donald Trump’s administration officials in Florida.

