Situation at Bushehr NPP very complex but still under control — Rosatom CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, March 11. /TASS/. The situation at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant is complex and tense but remains under control, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Overall, the situation is very complicated and tense, but it is still under control. The strikes and explosions occur at a certain distance from the construction site and the operating power unit at Bushehr," Likhachev said.

"Yes, it is very close - some windows were blown out by the shock wave, and some areas, including residential ones, were covered in dust. But the parties to the conflict are refraining from direct attacks on the Bushehr plant, at least for now," he added.