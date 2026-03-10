Russia to inform UN about Kiev's deliberate strike on Bryansk — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Mission will definitely bring information about Kiev's deliberate missile attack on Bryansk to the UN, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

"The Kiev regime deliberately targeted the civilian population. The UN Secretariat, which regularly comments on the situation around the Ukrainian crisis, cannot help but see this. It can't help but see the number of civilians killed and wounded," the diplomat noted.

"Russia’s Permanent Mission will definitely bring this information to the United Nations. Is it possible that again the secretary general and his representatives will remain silent?"

According to the latest data, the missile attack on Bryansk killed six people and injured 37.