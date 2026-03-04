Middle Eastern countries express interest in Kalashnikov drones

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Several Middle Eastern countries have expressed interest in Kalashnikov Group’s drones, which were showcased at the Neftegaz 2026 exhibition, according to the company’s Telegram channel.

"The Kalashnikov Group held talks with representatives from several Middle Eastern countries during the 25th anniversary International Exhibition for Equipment and Technologies for Oil and Gas Industries (Neftegaz 2026), which is taking place in Moscow from March 2 to 5. The Legioner (Legionnaire), a modern vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), attracted the most interest from potential Middle Eastern customers," the statement reads.

The mass-produced unmanned aerial vehicle is designed for aerial photography, airborne laser scanning, video monitoring, cargo transportation, fire patrols, and rescue operations. It is available with either an electric or gasoline engine, in standard trim or with additional on-board equipment. The Legioner has a flight range of 550 km, flight endurance of over 5 hours, and can be used in temperatures from -25 to +30 degrees Celsius, with wind speeds of up to 15 m/s, and a payload of up to four kilograms.

Kalashnikov is presenting ready-made UAV solutions for Russia's fuel and energy sector at the Neftegaz 2026 exhibition. In addition to the Legioner, the Alpha-E unmanned helicopter and the Skat-350M reconnaissance drone are on display.