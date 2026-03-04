Russian Pacific Fleet detachment sets off on long-range voyage to Korea Strait

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the corvette Gromky, and the seagoing tugboat Andrey Stepanov of Russia’s Pacific Fleet have set course for the Korea Strait to carry out missions on a long-range voyage in the Asia-Pacific region, the fleet's press service reported.

It said that the submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the corvette Gromky, and the Andrey Stepanov seagoing tugboat, as part of a detachment, departed Vladivostok on a long-range voyage to carry out assigned missions in the Asia-Pacific region. "Upon leaving the Pacific Fleet's main base, the crews conducted a series of naval exercises to repel air attacks and unmanned boats of a simulated enemy. In the Sea of Japan, the ships in a cruising formation set the course for the Korea Strait," the statement reads.

The press service specified that the detachment of ships will conduct a series of exercises and also make routine port calls at friendly countries.

"Currently, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, as well as a detachment of ships with the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky, are operating in various areas of the Asia-Pacific region, supporting the tanker Pechenga," the navy added.