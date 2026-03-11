Iran's 37th wave of attacks on Israel, US facilities most powerful since start of war — TV

RABAT, March 11. /TASS/. Iran's bombing of Israeli territory and the American military installations in the region on Wednesday night was the largest attack by the Islamic republic since the beginning of the war in the region, the Iranian state television said.

"The last, 37th wave of Operation True Promise 4 carried out last night became Iran's largest operation against the enemy forces and facilities in the region," the television said. According to it, the duration of several attacks carried out using missiles and drones was at least three hours.

It is noted that during the 37th wave, "Khorramshahr super-heavy missiles were used, the satellite communications center near Tel Aviv, Israeli military installations in Haifa and West Jerusalem were attacked. Numerous US targets were bombed, including the American bases in the [Iraqi] city of Erbil and in Kuwait."