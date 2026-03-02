Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency

TEHRAN, March 2. /TASS/. Israel attached the refinery of Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura in a false flag operation, Tasnim news agency said, citing a source.

"The attack against petroleum facilities of Saudi Arabia this morning was made by Israelis and is an example of the false flag operation," the source said. Saudi Aramco’s facilities have never been targeted by Iran, he added.

"According to data furnished to us by intelligence sources, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is also one of the next targets of Israelis as part of the false flag operation," he added.