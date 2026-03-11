At least 17 US facilities damaged in Iranian retaliatory strikes — NYT

NEW YORK, March 11. /TASS/. Iran's retaliatory strikes damaged at least 17 US military and other facilities in the Middle East, according to The New York Times, which analyzed satellite images, social media videos, statements by US officials, and Iranian state media reports.

The publication notes that Iran "has fired thousands of missiles and drones at both US and allied country military sites across the region." "The United States and its allies have intercepted most of them, US officials say, but at least 11 American military bases or installations have been damaged — nearly half of all such sites in the region," the publication says.

Bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also attacked, with the US THAAD missile defense system radars among the costliest losses, the publication noted. In addition to US military bases, American diplomatic missions in Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also attacked, according to The New York Times.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, stated that Iran would continue to retaliate against US military bases in the Middle East that are used to launch attacks on Iranian territory. Pezeshkian noted that Iran has no intention of attacking countries in the region or entering into conflict with them.