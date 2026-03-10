Kremlin mum on Russia’s alleged aid to Iran

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no comment on accusations that it passed intelligence to Tehran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have no comment on this matter," he said when asked about the Kremlin's reaction to the claims.

Peskov did not specify whether the issue was discussed during yesterday's conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump. "We have already shared everything we intended to disclose about the substance of the conversation," he noted.