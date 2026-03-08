Witkoff says he asked Russia not to share intelligence with Iran

WASHINGTON, March 8. /TASS/. US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said that he had asked the Russian side not to share intelligence with Tehran.

One of the journalists aboard the presidential aircraft asked Witkoff whether he had contacted the Russian side with a request not to provide the Iranians with information about targets and other assistance. The special envoy said he had made this clear.

In response to a follow-up question about whether he believes such assistance is being provided, Witkoff said that he "hopes not."

US President Donald Trump, in turn, said that the United States does not know whether the Russian side is sharing such data with Iran.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.