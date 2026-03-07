MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. In response to overnight Ukrainian terrorist attacks, Russian servicemen launched a massive strike on Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and energy facilities, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range ground-based, air, and sea-based weapons, as well as drones, against Ukrainian military enterprises and energy infrastructure facilities used by Ukrainian troops. The strike objectives were achieved. All designated targets were hit," the statement said.

Russian servicemen also destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter and struck Ukrainian transport infrastructure facilities, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries, the military emphasized.

In addition, Russian air defenses shot down 200 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and three smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Moreover, Russian servicemen destroyed two Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 radar stations in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours. According to the statement, the battlegroup North destroyed one station. "An Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 radar station, two electronic warfare stations, four ammunition depots, and material resources were destroyed," the ministry noted. The battlegroup South destroyed another similar radar station. In addition, the battlegroup West destroyed a Dutch-made Robin IRIS radar station.

At the same time, Russian servicemen eliminated approximately 1,375 Ukrainian troops in the special military operation zone over the past day, the Defense Ministry said. According to its statement, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated over 180 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out up to 200 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated over 335 servicemen, the battlegroup East destroyed nearly 400 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out more than 60.