Russian troops pound Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,325 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,325 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 255 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 185 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 160 troops, a tank, three US-made armored personnel carriers and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 340 troops, three armored personnel carriers and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 300 troops, an armored combat vehicle and a Czech-made multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 85 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 255 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 255 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Maksimovshchina, Miropolye, Kondratovka, Khrapovshchina and Glukhov in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Udy, Rubezhnoye, Malaya Volchya and Olshany in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 255 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Samborovka, Smorodkovka, Velikaya Shapkovka, Grushevka and Palamarevka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman, Lozovoye and Krymki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 185 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicle, 17 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank, three US-made armored personnel carriers and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Aleksandrovka, Belokuzminovka, Slavyansk, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Nikolaipolye and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 160 personnel, a tank, three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored personnel carriers and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Torskoye, Novogrigorovka, Vasilevka, Shevchenko and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gavrilovka and Fedorovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 340 personnel, three armored personnel carriers, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle and a Czech-made multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Podgavrilovka, Velikomikhailovka, Kolomiytsy, Novoskelevatoye, Malomikhailovka and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Komsomolskoye, Voskresenka and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 300 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 85 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 85 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kamyshevakha, Grigorovka and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 85 Ukrainian military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 20 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 447 Ukrainian UAVs, six HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 447 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 447 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 122,132 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,191 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,687 multiple rocket launchers, 33,801 field artillery guns and mortars and 56,533 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.