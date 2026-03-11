MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian air force may have launched an aircraft from the Odessa region to carry out strikes on Bryansk with Storm Shadow missiles, sources in Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Information is reaching us that the aircraft used for the strikes on Bryansk may have taken off from the Odessa region," the agency’s source said.

The Ukrainian military launched a missile strike on Bryansk on March 10. According to regional authorities, the attack killed seven people and injured 42.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stated that the Storm Shadow strike on Bryansk would have been impossible without British specialists. Russia takes into account the United Kingdom’s involvement in strikes deep into Russian territory. The Ukrainian armed forces’ strike on Bryansk would have been impossible without the participation of British specialists, and the targets were indicated by the kingdom’s intelligence, according to a statement from the Russian embassy in London.