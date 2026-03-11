Pipeline attacks during energy crisis expose essence of Kiev regime — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The Kiev regime's attacks on compressor stations of the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines expose its nature and essence, especially during the global energy crisis caused by the American-Israeli attack on Iran, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"Such actions by the Kiev regime can be called especially irresponsible against the backdrop of a global energy crisis brewing day by day," he stated.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, this "once again underscores the nature and essence of the Kiev regime."

Gazprom reported attacks over the past two days on three compressor stations that ensure the security of supplies through the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines: Russkaya, Beregovaya, and Kazachya. Over the past two weeks, the company reported, its facilities in southern Russia have been subjected to at least a dozen Ukrainian attacks.