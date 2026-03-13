Iraqi radical groups say they carried out over 30 attacks on US sites in past day

RABAT, March 13. /TASS/. Armed Shia groups active on the territory of Iraq said they had carried out over 30 attacks on US bases and other facilities both in Iraq and beyond its borders over the past day.

"Over the past 24 hours, our supporters carried out 31 military operations, attacking the enemy’s bases in Iraq and in the region with drones and missiles," the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella movement for radical groups active on the country’s territory, said in a statement.

A while ago, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said its members downed a KC-135 aerial refueling plane of the US Air Force in western Iraq.