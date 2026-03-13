US sees no evidence of Russia helping Iran — envoy to NATO

NEW YORK, March 13. /TASS/. US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said Washington has no evidence of Russia supporting Iran in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

"There's no indication that we can talk about publicly that the Russians are participating with the Iranians. And in fact, [Special Presidential Envoy] Steve Witkoff has said that the Russians told him that they are not," he told Fox Business in an interview.

Earlier, Witkoff told CNBC that Russia had informed him that it was not providing intelligence information to Iran.