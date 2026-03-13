Question of lifting anti-Russian sanctions raised during Japan’s ruling party meeting

TOKYO, March 13. /TASS/. The issue of lifting economic sanctions on Russia was raised during a conference of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said lawmaker Muneo Suzuki, who took part in the meeting.

"During the congress at the LDP headquarters on the situation around Iran, I said that Russia is the world’s largest energy power. Japan is 90% dependent on the Middle East in terms of oil and gas supplies, but transportation takes between three weeks and one month," he told TASS.

"From [Russia’s] Vladivostok, [deliveries] can arrive in less than a day. Shouldn’t we make use of this geographical advantage? I also said that although it was the G7 that imposed economic sanctions on Russia over the problem of Ukraine, but it is Japan that should make a declaration about lifting them," he said.

In his words, Chairman of the Policy Research Council in the Liberal Democratic Party Takayuki Kobayashi said he "will take Suzuki’s opinion into account".