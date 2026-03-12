{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Hormuz and US-Israel compensation: statement by new supreme leader of Iran

Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed the deaths of his sister and wife
Supreme Leader of Iran Mojtaba Khamenei AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
Supreme Leader of Iran Mojtaba Khamenei
© AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

TEHRAN, March 12. /TASS/. Iran must maintain its ability to block the Strait of Hormuz to put pressure on the enemy, its new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a statement distributed by the State Television and Radio Company of Iran.

According to him, Iran intends to demand compensation from the United States and Israel for the damage caused during their attacks on the territory of the Islamic republic.

TASS has compiled the key points of the statement of the new supreme leader of Iran.

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz

Iran must maintain its ability to block the Strait of Hormuz to put pressure on the enemy: "Of course, we should continue to use the lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz. Research is also underway to open up other fronts."

Willingness for revenge

Iran does not hesitate to avenge the blood of martyrs including children: "We will not give up revenge for the blood of our martyrs. The revenge we are planning concerns not only the martyrdom of the great leader of the revolution [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]. Any representative of our nation killed by the enemy will be a separate reason for revenge. Of course, part of this revenge has already been carried out, but until it is completed, this case will remain a priority, especially given the special pain caused by the blood of our children. This is why the crime that the enemy deliberately committed against the school in Minab and other similar cases are of particular importance."

American military bases

Iran believes in friendship with the neighboring countries and strikes only at American military bases in these countries: "We have recently hit the [US] military bases, and, as we warned, without attacking the neighboring countries, we only attacked these bases. In the future, we will have to continue these actions, although we still believe in friendship with our neighbors."

Iran urges the neighboring countries to close the US bases: "I advise them to close the [American] bases as soon as possible, as they have probably already realized that the US claims about maintaining security and peace are nothing more than lies."

Compensation claim from the US and Israel

Iran intends to demand compensation from the United States and Israel for the damage caused during their attacks on the Islamic republic: "It is important to emphasize that in any case we will demand compensation from the enemy. If it refuses, we will take as much of their property as we deem necessary. And if that proves impossible, we will inflict similar damage on them."

The demise of his wife and sister

The wife and sister of the new supreme leader of Iran died during the operation by the United States and Israel: "In addition to my father, whose loss became well-known, I gave my dear and faithful wife, on whom I had pinned my hopes, my selfless sister, who devoted herself to serving her parents and received a well-deserved reward, as well as her young child, to the ranks of the martyrs."

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Six French citizens wounded in drone attack in northern Iraq — TV
The incident occurred during a strike on a base of a Kurdish militia group
Read more
Russian Embassy warns of energy markets destabilization risk due to UK sanctions
Attempts to impose trade and economic dictates cannot produce any positive outcome, the embassy noted
Read more
Russia ready to pump oil via Druzhba pipeline — ambassador to Slovakia
Sergey Andreyev emphasized that Kiev's claims that Russia is allegedly attacking Druzhba are not true
Read more
Central African Republic seeks to host Russian base — official
Fidel Ngouandika said that the existing infrastructure in Berengo permits the deployment of up to 10,000 servicemen
Read more
US makes money on high oil prices but Iran issue is more important — Trump
Donald Trump said the United States is the largest oil producer in the world
Read more
Russian Navy ships, Japanese destroyer carry out joint maneuvering in drills
As part of the joint naval maneuvers in the Arabian Sea, the Russian Navy guard ship and the Japanese destroyer freed a vessel notionally seized by pirates, the Baltic Fleet informed
Read more
Russian MFA highlights Iran's right to self-defense
Maria Zakharova stressed that it was crucial for all parties involved in the current conflict in the Middle East to exercise common sense and restraint
Read more
Putin holds second telephone call with Iranian president in one week — Kremlin
Their previous telephone conversation took place on March 6, after Putin held a series of talks with leaders of the Persian Gulf countries
Read more
Putin, Trump do not discuss removal of US sanctions on Russian oil in detail — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the oil restrictions, are connected with attempts to stabilize the situation on global energy markets amid the situation in the Persian Gulf
Read more
Oil price possibly reaching $200, declining stocks: situation in economy
The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil has exceeded $85 per barrel for the first time since mid-2024
Read more
US not going to give carveouts for Russian oil — energy secretary
According to Chris Wright, the US administration is "focused on results"
Read more
Russia's permanent OPCW rep suggests West falsified Navalny results
The prolonged presence of the biomaterials of Navalny's on the territory of one of the Western countries could have precipitated the deliberate introduction of synthetic epibatidine into their composition to falsify the results of the analysis
Read more
Bloodthirsty Israel, strikes on neighbors, talks: Iranian envoy's statements
Kazem Jalali noted that Tehran is not refusing to negotiate, still a number of conditions must be met
Read more
Press review: Trump floats sanctions relief as oil soars and Israel's nuclear shadow looms
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 11th
Read more
Iranian football team still welcome in US for 2026 FIFA World Cup, says Trump
The US president still added that he does not believe "it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety"
Read more
G7 leaders not to lift sanctions against Russia despite issues with oil supplies — Marcon
The French president noted that G7 states are working to mitigate the negative impact of the conflict on global markets
Read more
FACTBOX: Iran's new supreme leader injured, over 1,800 dead in Mideast conflict escalation
At least 12,500 people have been injured in Iran, Lebanon, and Israel since the escalation of the Middle East conflict began
Read more
Northern Sea Route is good alternative to Suez Canal — Russian transport minister
Andrey Nikitin said the Northern Sea Route turns out to be even quicker
Read more
US may form international coalition for vessels in Strait of Hormuz — Bessent
The US treasury secretary refuted information that Iran had allegedly mined the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Trump says US can destroy Iran's electric power network in one hour
"It'll be almost impossible for them to rebuild their country," the US president said
Read more
Brent prices soaring on ICE — market data
Brent prices gained 10.19% to $101.35 a barrel
Read more
Legendary Chelyuskin: triumph or tragedy
The Chelyuskin expedition was to pass the Northern Sea Route within one navigation season
Read more
Hungary loses 19 bln euro due to EU sanctions against Russia — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister reminded that the EU has to decide by January 31 whether to prolong the sanctions against Russia imposed over the conflict in Ukraine for another six months
Read more
Vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz must adhere to wartime laws — Iranian armed forces
The Iranian Armed Forces headquarters noted that this will allow the ships to avoid accidental shelling
Read more
Russia, China oppose holding UNSC meeting to discuss Sanctions Committee report on Iran
During the procedural vote, 11 Security Council members voted in favor
Read more
Vessels may pass through Strait of Hormuz with permission from Iranian Navy — MFA
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran does not want the strait to become unsafe
Read more
Breakthrough innovations, new threats to humanity: Medvedev's statements
According to the Russian politician, modern technological progress is unprecedented in its speed, and humanity was not prepared for such rapid changes
Read more
US Navy refuses requests for military escorts through Strait of Hormuz — agency
According to the sources, the US Navy says the risk of attacks is too high
Read more
Hormuz and US-Israel compensation: statement by new supreme leader of Iran
Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed the deaths of his sister and wife
Read more
Russia's coal production to reach 435 mln tons in 2026 — expert
Alexander Kotov said that a significant rise in production can be expected in Yakutia
Read more
Trucks with Russian medicines for Iran cross Azerbaijani-Iranian border — agency
According to it, after appropriate procedures the passage of vehicles with medicines sent through the Astara border checkpoint was ensured
Read more
Zelensky on edge hearing what was discussed in Putin-Trump call — expert
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that, amid the conflict in the Middle East, Vladimir Zelensky continues to treat his own people like expendable material
Read more
No refugee flow from Middle East yet — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, the environmental damage from the strikes on the oil storages in Tehran and its suburbs has yet to be assessed
Read more
Loss of oil flows via Strait of Hormuz leads to shock in Asian market — IEA
The main buyers of Middle East oil supplied via the Strait of Hormuz are China, India, South Korea and Japan
Read more
Tehran to leave neighbors alone if US banned from using their territory for strikes — MFA
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that Iran has no hostile intentions towards the peoples and countries of the region
Read more
Strike on school in Iran demonstrates danger of military AI use — FT
According to the report, combat is never as pristine as the technology is designed to be
Read more
Iran's 37th wave of attacks on Israel, US facilities most powerful since start of war — TV
According to the TV channel, the duration of several attacks carried out using missiles and drones was at least three hours
Read more
Press review: NATO unlikely to join Iran strikes as EU moves to sever Russia ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 6th
Read more
Iran wants peace but needs reparations, firm guarantees from US, Israel — president
Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said
Read more
Ukraine’s refusal to discuss Druzhba condition with Hungarian experts absurd — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister asked the head of the delegation, Deputy Energy Minister of Hungary Gabor Czepek, to continue seeking after a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian QEnergy Ministry and inspect some infrastructural facilities of the pipeline
Read more
Russian UAV control unaffected by shutdown of foreign comms terminals — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, UAVs of the Russian unmanned systems forces continue to engage enemy weapons, equipment, military facilities, and personnel on a daily basis
Read more
Russian army liberates settlement of Golubovka in DPR
Units of Battlegroup South have liberated the settlement of Golubovka
Read more
FACTBOX: Liberation of Kursk Region territories during special military operation
Since the beginning of the special military operation in February 2022, border areas of the Kursk Region, as well as the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Kurchatov, have repeatedly come under shelling and drone attacks
Read more
Russia’s Army 2018 exhibition to showcase 600 weapon systems
The forum will be held on August 21-26
Read more
Attacker of Michigan synagogue shot dead — media
One of the guards was wounded, his life is not in danger
Read more
Urals oil prices gain $17.35 per barrel amid conflict in the Middle East — IEA
According to the International Energy Agency, the discount to the North Sea Dated oil blend remained almost the same
Read more
Israel comes under new missile fire from Iran during Netanyahu’s press conference
Air raid sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area
Read more
Cisco destroys spare equipment parts in Russia worth $23.34 mln
Cisco Systems Inc. made a decision to stop all sales in Russia in March 2022, and in June of the same year to close its operations and leave the Russian market
Read more
Six French citizens wounded in drone attack in northern Iraq — TV
The incident occurred during a strike on a base of a Kurdish militia group
Read more
UNSC adopts Bahrain's resolution on Middle East, with Russia, China abstaining
Thirteen of the 15 members of the Security Council approved the resolution
Read more
TotalEnergies halts oil, gas production in Qatar, Iraq and on UAE shelf
Onshore oil production in the UAE "is not affected by the conflict, as it is exported through the Fujairah terminal," TotalEnergies said
Read more
Czech President rules out purchase of Russian energy resources
Petr Pavel said that Prague reduced its dependence on Russian energy sources
Read more
Russian troops pound Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,325 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russia launches massive strike on energy sites used by Ukrainian military — top brass
Russian servicemen also destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter and struck Ukrainian transport infrastructure facilities
Read more
Bank of Russia to study influence of marketplaces on inflation and its expectations
The effect of online trade and marketplaces on rigidity of prices and transmission of price shocks of producers will also be assessed
Read more
Russia testing AI-based Svod drone in special military operation zone
The Svod is a separate line of UAVs with an improved system for intelligent guidance, tracking, and autonomous target engagement
Read more
Russia’s small anti-submarine ship conducts live fire exercises in Baltic Sea
The crew of the Kabardino-Balkaria ship laid defensive minefields in designated areas using dummy bottom and moored mines
Read more
Gazprom reports 12 foiled attacks on gas pipeline infrastructure in Turkey
Today, the Russkaya compressor station in southern Russia came under another air attack
Read more
US 'confession' on HIMARS, calls for settlement: latest on war in Middle East
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that "nobody should complain" if Iran’s missiles destroy the launchers
Read more
Conflict in Iran to become 'beginning of end' for United Nations — Iranian MFA
Esmaeil Baghaei said this organization failed to take the correct position regarding the aggression against Iran
Read more
West using Armenia as a tool in confrontation with Russia — Russian diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Yerevan is aware of Moscow's fundamental assessments regarding the incompatibility of joining the EU with membership in the Eurasian Economic Union
Read more
Tanker freight rates via Strait of Hormuz jump 600% — IEA
Approximately 98% of oil exported via the strait is transported on Very Large Crude Carriers
Read more
Iranian embassy in Vienna has no information about strikes on 'Taleghan' center
According to the Israeli army's press service, the "Taleghan" compound was "utilized by the regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons"
Read more
Gas reserves in Poland’s storage facilities fall to 50%
On March 3, Poland’s Energy Minister Milosz Motyka said that the country’s existing gas reserves would be sufficient for several months, and that reductions in supplies from the Middle East would not have a negative impact on the country’s energy situation
Read more
Trump says Caracas' share from Venezuelan oil sales yet to be discussed
The leadership of Venezuela is "doing a really good job", claims US Predisent
Read more
Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attack — portal
According to the source, the facility was struck from the air, and plumes of smoke rose into the sky
Read more
Conflict in Middle East disrupted global sulfur supplies — FT
According to CRU Group estimates, Persian Gulf countries provide for about 45% of global sulfur exports,
Read more
Iranian diplomat blames US for navigation problems in Strait of Hormuz
Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani says that Iran is fully committed to the law of the sea
Read more
Passenger flow of RF’s aviation companies to grow to 63-64 million
In 2010, Russian aviation companies served 56.9 million passengers
Read more
Kiev set to escalate and takes out its anger for defeats on civilians — Zakharova
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that the Ukrainian army’s attacks on civilians "demonstrate an obvious intention to escalate the conflict on the part of" Ukraine
Read more
Chukotka universal nuclear-powered icebreaker to be floated in St. Petersburg November 6
Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers are the largest and most powerful icebreaking vessels in the world
Read more
US prepares provocations to accuse Russia of using tactical nuclear weapons
According to Chief of Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov, the plan is a reaction to Russia’s success in the special operation
Read more
US is reshaping energy landscape to suit its own needs — Russian MFA
The United States of America is essentially bankrupt, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia says formulates proposals on Iranian settlement, contacts underway
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refrained from elaborating on it
Read more
Russian troops enter Sumy Region in certain border areas — General Staff chief
Russian units continue to destroy enemy reserves and expand the security zone, Army General Valery Gerasimov said
Read more
Kamikaze drones successfully used in Russia’s special operation in Ukraine — defense firm
The KUB and Lancet drones are quite quick, quiet, easy to use, capable of covering a distance of tens of kilometers and feature high accuracy," Rostec said
Read more
Russian troops launch special military operation to defend Donbass republics — top brass
On the morning of February 24, the DPR and LPR people’s militias carried out mobilization and set up groups of forces on their territories, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov also informed
Read more
Romania requests US waiver to restart Lukoil refinery
According to the country’s Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan, the refinery accounts for "approximately 21% of Romania's total refining capacity"
Read more
Turkey did not use Russia’s S-400 missile systems to repel Iran attacks — ministry
According to the statement, the most suitable defense element is determined by considering the rules of engagement and the current operational situation
Read more
Press review: Could Iran mine Strait of Hormuz and war riles American public
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 12th
Read more
Russian troops 'turn war on its head' by pioneering drone warfare era - expert
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, the war that everyone had known since the advent of artillery and aircraft was changed forever
Read more
Ukrainian aircraft used for Bryansk strikes may have taken off from Odessa region
The Ukrainian military launched a missile strike on Bryansk on March 10
Read more
Most intense fighting taking place in Battlegroup Center zone — military chief
Units of the battlegroup are developing an offensive in the Dobropolye direction, Valery Gerasimov said
Read more
Biden boasts forgetting more about Putin, Xi Jinping than most people know
The former US president said that he knows more heads of state in person than any other president in US history
Read more
Middle East conflict triggers largest oil supply disruption in global history — IEA
The International Energy Agency noted that producers and consumers worldwide are already feeling the impact of the crisis
Read more
Russian tech firm develops new long-range loitering munition
The new drone features high speed and maneuverability that allow it to use different flight paths to bypass enemy air defenses
Read more
Russian expert explains why nukes can't simply be handed to Ukraine
Vasily Kashin noted that Britain itself was not a full-fledged nuclear power as it does not produce nuclear delivery options
Read more
Russia's Emergencies Ministry delivers humanitarian aid for Iran to Azerbaijan
The medications will be handed over to authorized representatives of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Read more
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Read more
Mobilization in Ukraine carried out via methods unthinkable in 21st century — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that "these are the worst global practices"
Read more
Iranian cyberattack disables Israel’s railway system — Iranian news agency
According to the report, all of the railway stations are "not safe until further notice"
Read more
Western plans for nuclear weapons for Kiev 'aggressive, stupid' — Russian MFA
Adversaries in Western Europe are effectively losing the last remnants of their self-preservation instinct, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
India receives large LNG batches every day — Petroleum Minister
India has sufficient gas production and supply arrangements to sustain this position even in the event of a prolonged conflict, Hardeep Singh Puri said
Read more
Iran threatens Israel with imminent destruction
The destruction of the Zionist regime and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the territory of Palestine, in which all religions and denominations will be represented, is near, the Iranian army said
Read more
Russia retains leadership in arms supply to India in 2021-2025 — report
At the same time, the report notes, India is increasingly turning to Western suppliers
Read more
Russia’s Provod fiber-optic drones effectively deployed in special military op zone
The drones are equipped with coils of 25, 30, and 36 kilometers
Read more
Kiev brings Colombian mercenaries to Ukraine under construction job cover — document
Evidence was found on the phone of Colombian mercenary Jose Luis Pocheco Navarra
Read more
Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine Kazan conducts missile-firing exercise in Barents Sea
The Northern Fleet reported that, according to live recording data, the Oniks missile’s warhead hit the sea target
Read more
National Guard wipes out over 500 Ukrainian troops in border areas of central Russia
According to the report, in those areas, National Guard units have accomplished more than 8,000 combat and service-related tasks
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian court hands sentences to Crocus City Hall attackers, accomplices
The court confiscated the apartment and the car that the accomplices had provided to the attackers
Read more
West’s 'pro-Ukrainian madness' can’t last forever, Medvedev says
The senior Russian official noted that "the hackneyed, artificially inflated concerns about the fate of the non-existent 'Country 404' will soon be replaced by an awareness of the need to respond to far more serious global challenges and threats"
Read more