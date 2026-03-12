Hormuz and US-Israel compensation: statement by new supreme leader of Iran

TEHRAN, March 12. /TASS/. Iran must maintain its ability to block the Strait of Hormuz to put pressure on the enemy, its new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a statement distributed by the State Television and Radio Company of Iran.

According to him, Iran intends to demand compensation from the United States and Israel for the damage caused during their attacks on the territory of the Islamic republic.

TASS has compiled the key points of the statement of the new supreme leader of Iran.

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz

Iran must maintain its ability to block the Strait of Hormuz to put pressure on the enemy: "Of course, we should continue to use the lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz. Research is also underway to open up other fronts."

Willingness for revenge

Iran does not hesitate to avenge the blood of martyrs including children: "We will not give up revenge for the blood of our martyrs. The revenge we are planning concerns not only the martyrdom of the great leader of the revolution [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]. Any representative of our nation killed by the enemy will be a separate reason for revenge. Of course, part of this revenge has already been carried out, but until it is completed, this case will remain a priority, especially given the special pain caused by the blood of our children. This is why the crime that the enemy deliberately committed against the school in Minab and other similar cases are of particular importance."

American military bases

Iran believes in friendship with the neighboring countries and strikes only at American military bases in these countries: "We have recently hit the [US] military bases, and, as we warned, without attacking the neighboring countries, we only attacked these bases. In the future, we will have to continue these actions, although we still believe in friendship with our neighbors."

Iran urges the neighboring countries to close the US bases: "I advise them to close the [American] bases as soon as possible, as they have probably already realized that the US claims about maintaining security and peace are nothing more than lies."

Compensation claim from the US and Israel

Iran intends to demand compensation from the United States and Israel for the damage caused during their attacks on the Islamic republic: "It is important to emphasize that in any case we will demand compensation from the enemy. If it refuses, we will take as much of their property as we deem necessary. And if that proves impossible, we will inflict similar damage on them."

The demise of his wife and sister

The wife and sister of the new supreme leader of Iran died during the operation by the United States and Israel: "In addition to my father, whose loss became well-known, I gave my dear and faithful wife, on whom I had pinned my hopes, my selfless sister, who devoted herself to serving her parents and received a well-deserved reward, as well as her young child, to the ranks of the martyrs."