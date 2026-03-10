Russia’s small anti-submarine ship conducts live fire exercises in Baltic Sea

KALININGRAD, March 10. /TASS/. Russia’s small anti-submarine warfare ship The Kabardino-Balkaria of the Baltic Fleet has destroyed a simulated enemy ship and laid mines during exercises, the Baltic Fleet’s press service reported.

"The crew of the Kabardino-Balkaria ship laid defensive minefields in designated areas using dummy bottom and moored mines. During the second stage of the drills, the navy men practice firing naval artillery weapons at sea and air targets in the Baltic Sea. A special shield simulating a mock enemy warship was used as a sea target. The ship’s crew fired 76.2mm and 30mm artillery mounts at the target," the statement reads.

The crew of the small anti-submarine ship The Kabardino-Balkaria then used the vessel’s standard artillery mount to destroy mock-ups of buoyant mines.

The navy men also practiced combating uncrewed surface vessels of a simulated enemy, which were destroyed by fire from naval artillery and heavy machine guns.