Israel, US damage palace in Iran's Isfahan listed as UNESCO World Heritage site — MFA

TEHRAN, March 10. /TASS/. The Chehel Sotoun Palace, or Palace of Forty Columns, in the Iranian city of Isfahan, part of which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, was significantly damaged by US and Israeli strikes, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"After hitting Golestan Palace in Tehran, the US and Israel damaged another cultural heritage site of outstanding universal significance in the city of Isfahan: Chehel Sotoun Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site within Naqsh-e Jahan Square," the spokesman wrote on X.

Baghaei also noted that "this Safavid masterpiece is not only part of Iran’s cultural and civilizational heritage but also a cultural treasure belonging to all humanity."