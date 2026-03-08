China, Russia not afraid of external pressure — Wang Yi

BEIJING, March 8. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow boast a high level of political mutual confidence and are not afraid of external provocations, Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said.

"China and Russia have the high degree of political mutual confidence; back-to-back relations became the essence of Sino-Russian ties. We are not afraid of any external provocations and pressure, having sound strategic resilience," Wang said.

The country will work on preserving the fair international economic order and intends to stand for the multilateral trade system based on norms of the World Trade Organization, he added.