Russia’s Provod fiber-optic drones effectively deployed in special military op zone

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Provod fiber-optic drones are operating effectively in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, tethered to operators up to 25 kilometers away via a coil, the All-Russia People’s Front, whose Kulibin Club supports the developers, told TASS.

"Our line includes the Provod drones – the most effective fiber-optic products to date. We have been receiving a lot of positive feedback and terabytes of videos [of successful missions]. The most popular model is the 15-inch one. The drones are equipped with coils of 25, 30, and 36 kilometers. The 25-kilometer coil is already being used in combat operations, demonstrating its effectiveness," said Andrey Ivanov, chief designer of the Ovod drone family, which includes this product.

He added that tens of thousands of the Ovod family drones have been delivered to Russian military personnel, with assistance from the Kulibin Club. The family includes the Ovod radio-controlled drone, the Provod fiber-optic drone, the Provodnik aerial repeater, and the Dovod machine vision drone.

"The People’s Front plays a key role in the implementation of new technologies. The Kulibin Club has the expertise to recognize something unusual yet cool. This work enables and implements technological breakthroughs. We, the developers, can demonstrate and test the product and, based on this experience, continue to work," Ivanov said.

The Kulibin Club selects, tests, and supports the mass production of the best products designed by Russian engineers. Thanks to this initiative, thousands of innovative electronic warfare systems, quadcopters, self-propelled robotic vehicles, and other products have been deployed to the front lines.