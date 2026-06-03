Preliminary US-Iran agreement envisages joint uranium removal — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. A tentative agreement between Washington and Tehran envisages joint removal of uranium from Iranian nuclear facilities bombed by the United States, US President Donald Trump said.

"As it stands now, we will go into sometime in the not too distant future," the US leader said.

"As of this moment, it's agreed that we will go in with them," Trump said, referring to Iran.

Earlier, Trump said the United States intends to use excavators to extract Iran’s highly enriched uranium from nuclear facilities attacked in the summer of 2025 and then take it out of the country.