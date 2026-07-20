Russia fighting for its survival in special military operation — Duma deputy speaker

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia is fighting in the special military operation to preserve the country's existence in its current form, State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said, arguing that without such a struggle, the country would cease to exist.

The lawmaker said Russia is defending its independence, freedom and "the ability to make its own decisions."

He added that the struggle is also being waged for future generations. "Unfortunately, history has left us no other way to fight for this than with weapons in our hands. That is why the stakes are so high. This leaves no opportunity to stop or lose momentum. <...> The question is whether Russia will survive in the form in which it exists today, or whether it will cease to exist at all. That is how we see it," Tolstoy said at a roundtable discussion on today’s global challenges.

He also noted that, regardless of political differences, the country must unite behind the president and secure victory. "The reality we face today leaves us no choice. We must see this through to the end, whatever the cost," he concluded.