Russian Forces intercept rare Portuguese Tekever AR3 recon drone

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s counter-drone battalion operating the Lis (Fox) interceptor drone has destroyed a rare Portuguese-made Tekever AR3 reconnaissance drone in the Bryansk border region, the crew commander with the call sign Prizrak told TASS.

"An enemy reconnaissance drone flew into our sector. We were surprised because we’d never seen anything like it before. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had a different tail and wing structure. When we arrived at the crash site, we discovered it was a Portuguese reconnaissance drone. It’s important to shoot down reconnaissance UAVs as first, they plot routes for enemy drones to fly. Second, they’re searching for our positions so they can strike us," the commander said.

The counter-UAV battalion specified although the Tekever AR3 drone was intercepted, it remained whole. "The engine was damaged, but the airframe, onboard equipment, and most of the structure remained whole. The UAV has been transferred to a research institute, where specialists will study its design, technical specifications, and engineering solutions," the soldiers said.

A technician with the call sign Chita noted the advantages of the interceptor drone created by Moscow specialists. "The Lis interceptor is excellent in all its tactical and technical characteristics and overall operation. It’s easy to control, launch, and easily find and engage the enemy. When we follow a Ukrainian UAV, we always try to catch it. Not to engage head-on, but rather to approach from behind, catch up with the enemy, and destroy it," he said.

The battalion also shared details of the interception of the Portuguese drone. According to service members, the task was challenging. After radar detection, a nearly 30-minute chase began. The aircraft was circling at an altitude of about 2.5 kilometers at a speed of 90-100 km/h, preventing them from closing in on it. By the final approach, the Lis battery was running low, but the crew nevertheless managed to catch and destroy the Portuguese reconnaissance drone.

The Lis is a specialized aerial interception drone, developed by Moscow engineers. The device is a small fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a warhead weighing about 1 kg and an automatic target acquisition system. After detecting a target by radar, the device is launched for target tracking, after which it catches up with the enemy UAV, maneuvering directly onto its tail and detonates its explosive payload, destroying the enemy UAV. The Moscow system surpasses previous versions in its performance, it is easy to operate, features fast target acquisition characteristics, and effectively engages reconnaissance drones.