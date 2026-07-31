Russian woman’s body found in suitcase in vicinity of Belgrade: what we know

BELGRADE, July 31. /TASS/. The body of a Russian woman was found in a remote area of Belgrade, Padinska Skela, in a suitcase, Serbian portal Telegraf reported.

According to it, this was missing Lyudmila Turkova. According to the portal, several people, including a Turkish citizen, were detained on suspicion of her murder.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Discovery of a suitcase with a body

- According to Telegraf, local residents found a suspicious suitcase in a canal on Thursday evening.

- Police sent the body for examination.

- The portal said it may be Russian citizen aged about 28.

- Padinska Skela is an administrative part of the Serbian capital, but this area is sparsely populated, located on the other side of the Danube from the main part of the city, and is significantly removed from the center of Belgrade.

Investigation

- The body belongs to the missing Lyudmila Turkova, Telegraf later reported.

- According to it, several people, including a Turkish citizen, were detained on suspicion of murdering the Russian woman.

- Later, the Serbian Interior Ministry said that a Turkish citizen born in 2001 was arrested on suspicion of the murder.

- The ministry said he is suspected of killing the woman in the early morning of July 26 in a rented apartment in the Borca area, after which he packed her body in a suitcase and took it to the Vizelj Canal, where he hid it.

- According to the Interior Ministry, police detained the man at Belgrade airport when he tried to leave the country.

- The ministry did not disclose his name.

The missing Russian woman

- On July 30, the Serbian Interior Ministry told TASS that the police were searching for Russian citizen Lyudmila Turkova.

- Earlier, Serbian media reported that Turkova stopped responding to messages from friends on the evening of July 25.