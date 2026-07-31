LUGANSK, July 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to attack residents of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) who are trying to evacuate from the city, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

According to him, Kiev "doesn't regard the remaining residents of Konstantinovka as human beings."

According to him, last weekend, under the cover of rain and strong winds that blanketed the Donbass region, Russian could deliver ammunition and food to assault units in Konstantinovka and evacuate some of the city's residents sheltering in basements. Ukrainian FPV drones were restricted in their flights during the heavy rain.

"The biggest problem currently existing in Konstantinovka is the evacuation of the civilian population. There aren't many of them left, but the problem is that the enemy is deliberately targeting them. <…> When civilians remain in cities, including Konstantinovka, Ukrainian militants don't consider them human. They view them as collaborators, separatists, Rusyns, and so on," he said.

On July 3, Chief of the Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the liberation of the city of Konstantinovka in the DPR by troops of the Battlegroup South. Experts believe the liberation of Konstantinovka is a strategic turning point in the direction and a step toward liberating the entire territory of Donbass.