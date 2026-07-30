Russia strongly condemns Ukrainian attempt to attack Zaporozhye nuke plant — MFA

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns Ukraine’s attempt to attack the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as the incident highlights Kiev’s dangerous policies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"On July 30, the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a strike on the Zaporozhye NPP grounds. The attack was supposed to target a spent nuclear fuel dry storage facility, including the building that hosts a transport conveyor for used nuclear fuel containers," the statement reads.

"We strongly condemn the attack, which became the latest manifestation of the cynical and dangerous policy pursued by those on Bankovaya Street (in downtown Kiev where government buildings are located - TASS), aimed at undermining the nuclear safety and security of this Russian plant," Zakharova emphasized.