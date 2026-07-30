NATO activates air defense assets in connection with incident in Poland — headquarters

BRUSSELS, July 30. /TASS/. Poland and NATO have activated air defense assets in connection with the detection of an object in the republic's airspace, which Prime Minister Donald Tusk, without waiting for the results of an examination, described as a "Russian missile," a spokesman for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium, told journalists.

"Poland and NATO activated ground-based and air-based air defense assets in response to this incident," he said. According to the headquarters spokesman, the alliance "is in close contact with the Polish authorities regarding the violation of Polish airspace."

He assured that NATO "will take necessary measures to protect the territory" of its member countries.