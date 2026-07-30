Russian forces deploy over 100,000 Gerbera drones in special op zone in Ukraine — expert

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian troops have deployed over 100,000 Gerbera drones of various modifications during the special military operation in Ukraine, Igor Potapov, an expert in unmanned aerial systems and electronic warfare and official representative of JSC NPP, told TASS.

"By mid-2025, about 15,000-20,000 Gerberas had been produced. Currently, the drone’s production volumes have increased exponentially, filling a vacant niche thanks to its ease of production, low cost, and operational range. Judging by subjective serial numbers, this figure currently stands at 100,239 drones. Consequently, the number of Gerberas produced and deployed has reached 100,000. It is one of the most widely produced drones developed and produced in Russia," Potapov said.

The expert noted that the Gerbera was initially designed as an air defense decoy, a deception target. "It’s now a strike reconnaissance drone with a warhead weight of 8-10 kg, and operational range of up to 600 km. This is a very good figure, considering the drone’s takeoff weight of 18 kg and its payload. It’s worth noting that a modified version of the drone, the Gerbera Seeker, with a new piston engine, is currently in use. But the count starts with the very first Gerbera decoys," Potapov added.

Earlier, information appeared online that a Gerbera drone with tail number 100 239 was captured on camera by a Ukrainian interceptor drone near the Chernigov Region.