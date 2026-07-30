Senate Committee postpones vote on confirmation of Trump’s nominee for US Attorney General

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. The US Senate Judiciary Committee has postponed indefinitely a vote on the confirmation of Todd Blanche, nominated by President Donald Trump, as Attorney General, according to a statement on the committee’s website.

Trump appointed Blanche as acting US Attorney General in April. In June, the president nominated him to serve as Attorney General on a permanent basis. For Blanche to be confirmed in this position, his nomination must be endorsed by the Senate Judiciary Committee and then by the full Senate.

According to The Hill newspaper, the vote was postponed at the request of several Republicans who serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee. They are demanding written assurances from the Washington administration that it does not plan to create a nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate individuals who, according to Trump, suffered as a result of abuses by US authorities under former President Joe Biden. Many lawmakers consider this use of taxpayer funds inappropriate.