Damage reported at Ufa oil refinery as Russia intercepts 453 Ukrainian drones overnight

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 453 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions and the Black Sea during the past night, Russia's Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

A stand, currently under repairs, at an oil refinery in Ufa caught fire following a drone attack.

TASS has compiled key details about the impact.

Scope

- Between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on August 18 to 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on August 19, operating air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 453 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report.

- Namely, drones were intercepted over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Vladimir, Nizhny Novgorod, Vologda, Oryol, Tula, Lipetsk, Ryazan, Yaroslavl, Volgograd, Rostov, Saratov, Samara, Ulyanovsk, Moscow, and Krasnodar Regions, the republics of Crimea and Bashkortostan and the Black Sea, the ministry specified.

- Air defenses destroyed 27 Ukrainian drones over the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said.

- Last night, around 15 drones were destroyed over five districts in southern Russia’s Rostov Region, according to Governor Yury Slyusar.

Impact

- A stand, currently under repairs, at an oil refinery in Ufa caught fire following a drone attack, the head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, said.

- One of six drones targeting industrial sites in Ufa struck an apartment building in the Bashkir capital.

- According to preliminary information, a medical university student from India was injured in the attack. He will undergo a medical check-up to rule out risks, Khabirov said.

- The injured person was hospitalized. The man is in stable condition, Bashkir Health Minister Airat Rakhmatullin said, citing medics.

- Windows on upper floors were damaged, and drone debris also fell onto cars parked by the residential building.

- One of four downed drones crashed in an industrial zone, causing a small fire, which is currently being extinguished.

- Installations in a cottage area in central Russia’s Vladimir were damaged, with no injuries reported, Governor Alexander Avdeyev wrote on Max channel.

- A woman was killed and one more was injured following a Ukrainian drone attack on a private home in the Kirovsky neighborhood in Donetsk, the head of the municipality, Alexey Kulemzin, said.

- Three civilians were injured in last night’s drone attack targeting shopping pavilions in the city’s Kalininsky District.

- A garage and civilian cars were damaged, too.

- An apartment building was damaged in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.