Russia boosts pipeline gas supplies to China by 25%, to Uzbekistan by 30% in 2025 — IEA

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline rose by 25% in 2025, while deliveries to Uzbekistan through the Central Asia-Center system increased by 30%, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on the gas market.

Exports of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline system increased by 25% (or nearly 8 bln cubic meters) and reached almost 39 bln cubic meters in 2025. In addition, Russia continued to ramp up supplies to Uzbekistan via pipelines through Kazakhstan under the Central Asia-Center pipeline system, bringing total exports in this direction up by about 30% to more than 7 bln cubic meters in 2025, the report said.

Earlier, Gazprom reported that in 2025 it supplied more gas to China than to Europe for the first time, transporting 38.8 bln cubic meters to China. Gazprom also increased supplies of Russian gas to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan by 22.2%, and to Georgia - by 40.4%.

The Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in eastern Russia, with an export capacity of 38 bln cubic meters per year. The first pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to China via the eastern route began in December 2019 under a 30-year contract signed in 2014 between Gazprom and China’s CNPC. Total deliveries over the full term of the contract are expected to exceed 1 trillion cubic meters of gas, with the contract value estimated at $400 bln.

As of December 1, 2024, Gazprom brought the Power of Siberia pipeline supplying China up to its maximum design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters per year. Supplies via Power of Siberia in 2025 exceeded contractual obligations by nearly 800 mln cubic meters, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said.