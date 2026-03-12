Turkey did not use Russia’s S-400 missile systems to repel Iran attacks — ministry

ISTANBUL, March 12. /TASS/. Elements of the NATO air defense system repelled the missiles recently fired by Iran at Turkey, not the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems Ankara acquired from Russia, a spokesperson for the Turkish Ministry of National Defense told reporters in response to a related question.

"Our country's air and missile defense activities are conducted within a multi-layered structure in line with threat assessments and operational needs. In this context, the most suitable defense element is determined by considering the rules of engagement and the current operational situation. Turkey is part of NATO's integrated air and missile defense system. This system consists of early warning sensors, a command and control system, and interceptor missiles," the official said.

"When a ballistic missile is detected, the system automatically selects and fires the most suitable and fastest interceptor due to the very short response time. The most suitable and effective defense elements were deployed against the ballistic missile threat directed at our country, and the munition in question was successfully destroyed," the Turkish Defense Ministry spokesperson noted.