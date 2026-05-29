Armenia should weigh its gains, losses while choosing between EAEU, EU — Lukashenko

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called on Armenia to weigh its potential gains and losses while choosing between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union.

"Armenia’s leadership and especially people should understand what they will gain and what they will lose (if they hold a referendum on whether the country should join the EU or remain in the EAEU – TASS). The Russian president [Vladimir Putin] has promised to inform the world community, those who will be willing to listen, about this," he said as quoted by the BelTA news agency. "He will dwell in detail again – Russian specialists have prepared a report on this for him – on what it will mean for Armenia to refuse from the Eurasian Economic Union, of which it is a member, and opt for joining the European Union."

Earlier, the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan voiced their support for the idea of Armenia holding a referendum on whether to remain within the EAEU or joining the EU.