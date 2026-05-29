Evacuation of wounded from battlefield successful in 90% of cases — serviceman

MELITOPOL, May 29. /TASS/. Evacuating the wounded from the battlefield can take several days and requires flexible planning and increased vigilance in the face of the drone threat, however, evacuation is successful in 90% of cases, deputy platoon commander of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr’s 291st Regiment, call sign Matros, told TASS.

"Sometimes we have to carry them for several days because we need to seize the opportunity between shifts [of Ukrainian armed forces’ drone operators]. That is, sometimes they fly less during the day, more at night, sometimes, accordingly... that is, we need to constantly monitor this. <...> In about ninety percent of the cases [we] succeed [in evacuating]. Well, sometimes, of course, it doesn't always work out, but that’s war," the officer said.

The deputy platoon commander noted that during evacuations from the battlefield, not only fellow soldiers from their units are retrieved, but all Russian soldiers are being evacuated.