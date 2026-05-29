Hungarian PM reaffirms stance on minority in Ukraine — media

BRUSSELS, May 29. /TASS/. Hungary’s new Prime Minister Peter Magyar has assured the country’s diplomatic corps in Brussels that Budapest’s position on the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine remains unchanged despite a government change, the Euractiv news website reports, citing sources.

According to them, the Hungarian head of government, who took over from Viktor Orban, sought to reassure permanent mission staff, saying there were no plans for a radical overhaul of the office.

The new Hungarian premier also emphasized continuity in the country’s policy in a number of key areas, the media outlet notes. Apart from the Ukraine issue, Hungary maintains an unchanged approach towards issues related to illegal immigration and European competitiveness, he stressed.

Earlier, Magyar stated that talks on Kiev’s EU accession would not begin until improvements were made to the situation of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine's Transcarpathia Region.