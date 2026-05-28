EAEU already using common digital standards — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union is already applying at present common digital standards in trade operations and other spheres, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"The association applies common standards of exchanging data on trade operations. E-commerce rules are unified, electronic navigation seals are used and the integrated information system of the labor market is functioning," the Russian leader said.

The EAEU is already doing a lot in the sphere of artificial intelligence and digital development, Putin noted.

The world continues developing and changes should be met being ready to them, using them as a driver for growth, the president said.

"Progress is non-stop. One should be ready for coming changes, and it is even better to use them as a driver of accelerated economic growth," he added.