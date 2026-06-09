Chance of Putin-Trump conversation, mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman's remarks

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The possibility of a conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, mediation in the Ukrainian settlement, and the results of the elections in Armenia have become the key issues raised by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

TASS gathered the Kremlin spokesman's key remarks.

On possibility of Putin-Trump conversation

- A telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, can be promptly arranged if necessary, but it is currently not on the agenda: "You know that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and [US] President [Donald] Trump conduct telephone conversations when necessary. Such conversations can be arranged quite promptly. At the moment, there is no conversation on the agenda."

- Any phone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States "requires thorough arrangements."

On US mediation

- The mediation process on the Ukraine track is "currently stalled."

- The US side has not yet informed Russia about the results of the talks between US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner with Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky: "It [the conversation] has just taken place, meaning it has not yet been communicated to us."

- US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will inform Moscow about the results of their conversation with Vladimir Zelensky if anything fundamentally new for the settlement is voiced during the discussion: "If there was anything substantive, any innovations that need to be conveyed to us, then, of course, the US negotiators will do so very promptly."

- Moscow and Washington maintain contact through working channels of dialogue: "Working channels of dialogue between us remain operational."

- US negotiators on the Ukraine issue remain in contact with both Moscow and Kiev: "US negotiators maintain contact with both us and the Ukrainians through existing channels."

- The exact date of the visit to Russia by US negotiators on Ukraine, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is not yet clear, but they would be welcome at any time: "There is no exact date for their arrival yet. But at the same time, naturally, we would be glad to see them here in Russia at any time."

On possibility of mediation by European countries

- Countries of the European Union are still far from being prepared to play a mediating role in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: "If speaking about the mediation role of Europeans, they are probably still far from being ready to act as mediators."

- The Europeans focus more on continued war than peace talks: "The main thing that we have noticed is that the Europeans prefer to focus on continued war rather than peace talks."

- Beginning mediation efforts by imposing any conditions on Russia is illogical and unacceptable: "Starting mediation efforts by imposing any conditions on Russia -- well, that is probably illogical, it is wrong, and, of course, it is unacceptable for us."

About the elections in Armenia

- Russia prefers to wait for the official results of the voting in Armenia before sending congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan on his election victory: "In this case, it is important to wait for some final official results. We prefer to wait for official conclusions."

- Reports of numerous irregularities in Armenia's parliamentary elections were received during the vote: "There were a lot of things that were unclear. We have seen a lot of reports of irregularities taking place."