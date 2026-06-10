Iran hits 70% of designated target in retaliatory strikes on US bases — agency

TEHRAN, June 10. /TASS/. The Iranian armed forces hit at least 70% of designated targets in retaliatory strikes on US military bases in the Middle East early on Wednesday, the Fars news agency reported, citing a source.

According to the source, Iran’s ballistic missiles struck targets at US bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Earlier, the United States Central Command reported a series of strikes on Iran following the downing of an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted US bases in the Middle East.